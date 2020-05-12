Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.75 Target Price for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First of Long Island’s rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 223 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FLIC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. 32,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

