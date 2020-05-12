Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 27th.

ZLDSF stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

