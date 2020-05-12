Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (ZLDPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF remained flat at $$24.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $880.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.50.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

