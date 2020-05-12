Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at SunTrust Banks

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.94.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.