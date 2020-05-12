Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.51.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

