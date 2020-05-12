Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $137.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $135.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZBH. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 610,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

