Zipper (ZIP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $344,090.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $344,090.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

