zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.25 ($120.06).

ETR ZO1 opened at €127.80 ($148.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.35 million and a PE ratio of -75.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.83. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a one year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

