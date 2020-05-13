$0.07 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.14. Cohu reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,159. The company has a market capitalization of $629.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.94. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cohu by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 297,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

