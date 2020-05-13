$0.47 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $103,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $651,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

