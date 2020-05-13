-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.71). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $15.75. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,992. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

