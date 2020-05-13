$107.44 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $107.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.88 million. Luminex posted sales of $83.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $383.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.07 million to $395.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $408.51 million, with estimates ranging from $380.44 million to $424.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Luminex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Luminex by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -224.79 and a beta of 0.73. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.