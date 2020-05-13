17,875 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 1,324,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,544,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.