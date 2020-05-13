$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $3.57 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $11.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.53 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,992. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $270.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

