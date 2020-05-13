2,657 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244,969. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

