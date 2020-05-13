31,100 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,968,000.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 72,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $2,356,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661 in the last quarter.

GO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,536. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

