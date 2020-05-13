$359.40 Million in Sales Expected for State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will announce sales of $359.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $360.10 million. State Auto Financial posted sales of $329.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

STFC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 14,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $324,256.98. Also, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in State Auto Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 80.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 159,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,870 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

