$359.40 Million in Sales Expected for State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will announce sales of $359.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $360.10 million. State Auto Financial posted sales of $329.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

STFC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 14,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $324,256.98. Also, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in State Auto Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 80.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 159,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,870 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit