$373.15 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $373.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.50 million and the highest is $379.80 million. Daseke reported sales of $450.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 6,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 623,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

