4,381 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

