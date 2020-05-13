$487.76 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $487.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.93 million to $508.50 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $438.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 84,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

