5,119 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 6,210,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.