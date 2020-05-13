5,465 Shares in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. 6,513,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,830. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

