$617.69 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce $617.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.39 million and the highest is $770.70 million. Colfax reported sales of $908.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

CFX traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 78,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

