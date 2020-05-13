7,585 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

ABC stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

