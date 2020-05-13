8,893 Shares in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,893 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,606,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 3,075,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,356. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.