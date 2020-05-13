ABcann Global (VIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ABcann Global (TSE:VIV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

ABcann Global (TSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.90 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ABcann Global in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Earnings History for ABcann Global (TSE:VIV)

