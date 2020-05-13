Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$11.24 and last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 76201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

Specifically, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,914.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million and a PE ratio of 47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.98.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit