Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$11.24 and last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 76201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

Specifically, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,914.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $432.82 million and a PE ratio of 47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.98.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

