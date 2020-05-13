Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.