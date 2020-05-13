Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Acuity Brands worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. 32,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,581. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

