AdHive 1-Day Volume Tops $178.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $115,732.02 and approximately $178.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get AdHive alerts:

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

