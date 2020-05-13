AGCO Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGCO)

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

AGCO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Dividend History for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit