AGCO Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.