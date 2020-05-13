Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Algoma Central stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.16. 4,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $354.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.01.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$168.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Central will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

