Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $41.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,334.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,231.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

