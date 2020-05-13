Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,532 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CREE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 137,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $66.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Cree’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

