Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 27,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,993. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.16. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.02%.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

