Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 7,346 Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Allakos worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Allakos by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,352 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Allakos by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after purchasing an additional 572,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,450,000 after buying an additional 271,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after buying an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of ALLK traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. 47,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,855. Allakos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

