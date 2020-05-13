Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Uniqure worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $484,264.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,622.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,045 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uniqure stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 43,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.31. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

