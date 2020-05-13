Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,778,000 after buying an additional 219,471 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,172,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after purchasing an additional 331,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

