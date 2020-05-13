Alps Advisors Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,368 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Clearway Energy worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 347,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 174,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 51,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,448. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Clearway Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

