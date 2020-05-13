Alps Advisors Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $144.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

