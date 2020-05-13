Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Itron worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,196 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITRI traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

