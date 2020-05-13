Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 125,186 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,186 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at $63,884,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Covanta by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 582,833 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 274,942 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

