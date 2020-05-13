Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 657.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037,428 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Hecla Mining worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after buying an additional 1,459,997 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 338,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 613,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

