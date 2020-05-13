Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Alkermes worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,159. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $3,197,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.