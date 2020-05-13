Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cannae by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 42,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,364. Cannae Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 57.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.