Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,180 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of bluebird bio worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $41,636,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after purchasing an additional 145,519 shares during the period.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.38. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

