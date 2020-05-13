Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 12,134 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. 63,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,481. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $227,810.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares in the company, valued at $87,028,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $56,186.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,286 shares of company stock valued at $755,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

