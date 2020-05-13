Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 12,350 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $5,533,775.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,849 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 30,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,155. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

