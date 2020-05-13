Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 16,660 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after buying an additional 182,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,393,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 764,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

ARNA traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 52,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.