Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 17,545 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,518 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,091,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909 over the last three months. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. 54,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.84. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.53.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.